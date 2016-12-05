FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Guangdong Jiaying Pharma's controlling shareholder to unload shares in the company
December 5, 2016 / 2:56 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Guangdong Jiaying Pharma's controlling shareholder to unload shares in the company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Guangdong Jiaying Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder Huang Xiaobiao plans to sell 57.2 million shares, equivalent to 11.27 percent stake in the company, to Shenzhen asset management company for 1 billion yuan ($145.15 million)

* Says Huang Xiaobiao's stake to reduce to 0.17 percent after transaction

* Says share trade to resume on Dec 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gqpmEk; bit.ly/2gWD9nj

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8895 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)

