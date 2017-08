Dec 5 (Reuters) - Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media Co Ltd

* Says it has sold property assets for 151.6 million yuan ($22.01 million)

* Says it expects to increase company's net profit by 50-90 million yuan

($1 = 6.8891 Chinese yuan renminbi)