in 9 months
BRIEF-Gene Techno Science says business and capital alliance with JSR
December 5, 2016 / 7:05 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Gene Techno Science says business and capital alliance with JSR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Gene Techno Science Co Ltd :

* says business and capital alliance with Japan-based firm JSR

* Says two entities will cooperate manufacturing process development and manufacture of biosimilars and bio-drugs related pipeline, as well as manufacture of commercial biopharmaceuticals, etc

* Says it to issue 343,407 shares (3.67 percent stake) to JSR on Dec. 22 via private placement for 500,000,592 yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8qUbXV

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

