Dec 5 (Reuters) - Beijing Advanced Digital Technology :

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned digital technology subsidiary with registered capital of 50 million yuan in Tibet

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned digital technology subsidiary with registered capital of 10 million yuan in Guangzhou

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yeg0B9; goo.gl/DsDfpD

