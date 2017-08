Dec 5 (Reuters) - Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group Co Ltd

* Says pork average selling prices up 2.37 percent y/y at 16.44 yuan per kg in Nov

* Says Nov revenue up 19.6 percent y/y at 3.08 billion yuan ($447.39 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gs0iN9

($1 = 6.8843 Chinese yuan renminbi)