Dec 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan Optical Platform :

* Says it and its multimedia subsidiary will sign an agreement for syndicated credit line of T$13.5 billion, with a term of five years

* Says proceeds will be used for loan repayment, business operation and equity acquisition

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ohl0Pw; goo.gl/3U6qh7

