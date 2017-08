Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says it sold 39,896 vehicles in Nov, up 30.9 percent y/y

* Says share trade to halt from Dec 6 pending announcement related to share private placement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gGJ29U; bit.ly/2h5DN0k

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)