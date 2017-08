Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* India's National Stock Exchange picks 4-member panel to search and select new MD and CEO candidates

* NSE says picks Dinesh Kanabar and T V Mohandas Pai, both public interest directors at NSE for panel

* Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, Usha Thorat, ex Deputy Governor at RBI also members

* Previous CEO Chitra Ramkrishna resigned on Friday (Reporting by Rafael Nam)