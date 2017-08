Dec 6 (Reuters) - Food Planet Inc :

* Says co appoints Toshimitsu Hioki as chairman of the board

* Co appoints Masahiko Tando as new president of co to replace Katrina Bignasca and Andrew Nathan

* Changes will be effective on Dec. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BEcwBs

