Dec 6 (Reuters) - LG Life Sciences Ltd :

* Says it signed contract with Huadong Ningbo Medicine Co.,Ltd on Dec. 5, to provide "YVOIRE" related products in China

* Contract amount is 64.14 billion won

* Contract period is from Dec. 5 to Dec. 4, 2021

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/emXTHd

