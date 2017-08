Dec 6 (Reuters) - China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to boost capital in its controlling marine machinery unit, using 463,052.83 square meter land use rights and 330 million yuan

* Says co's stake in the unit will be raised to 78.85 percent from 75 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qybkaw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)