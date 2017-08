Dec 6 (Reuters) - Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ltd

* Says it receives 270 million yuan ($39.28 million) compensation from Germany's shareholder Erbsloeh due to its violations of non-competition agreements

($1 = 6.8744 Chinese yuan renminbi)