Dec 6 (Reuters) - AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will use 185.8 million yuan to buy Guizhou-based ordnance firm

* Says it will use 256.6 million yuan to buy Guizhou-based hydraulic firm

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xC7H2m

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)