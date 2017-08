Dec 6 (Reuters) - NanHua Bio-medicine Co., Ltd. :

* Says it sold stake in five units for 2.7 million yuan

* Says it bought 100 percent stake in Huizhou-based industrial firm for 54.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/k5kiiB; goo.gl/G5RNkt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)