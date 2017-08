Dec 7 (Reuters) - ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use 15 million yuan to set up a VC investment fund (limited partnership), which will be mainly engaged in online education, IT and artificial intelligence etc. areas, with partners

* Says total size of the fund is 153 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LTRcqx

