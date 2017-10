Dec 7 (Reuters) - Terumo Corp :

* Says it reached an agreement on Dec. 7 to acquire vascular closure products relevant assets and liabilities and stock of Kalila Medical Inc manufacturing Steerable Sheath, from Abbott Laboratories and St. Jude Medical Inc, for totaling US$1.12 billion

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ocp8u1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)