FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Hulic Reit to issue investment corporation bonds worth totaling 3 billion yen
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2016 / 3:27 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Hulic Reit to issue investment corporation bonds worth totaling 3 billion yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Hulic Reit Inc :

* Says it plans to issue 2nd series and 3rd series investment corporation bonds, worth totaling 3 billion yen with subscription date on Dec. 7 and payment date on Dec. 13

* Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Maturity date Dec. 13, 2019 for the 2nd series and Dec. 11, 2026 for the 3rd series

* Coupon rate 0.040 percent per annum for the 2nd series and 0.490 percent per annum for the 3rd series

* Proceeds to be used to pay back loans

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6azVsm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.