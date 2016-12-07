BRIEF-Hulic Reit to issue investment corporation bonds worth totaling 3 billion yen

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Hulic Reit Inc :

* Says it plans to issue 2nd series and 3rd series investment corporation bonds, worth totaling 3 billion yen with subscription date on Dec. 7 and payment date on Dec. 13

* Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Maturity date Dec. 13, 2019 for the 2nd series and Dec. 11, 2026 for the 3rd series

* Coupon rate 0.040 percent per annum for the 2nd series and 0.490 percent per annum for the 3rd series

* Proceeds to be used to pay back loans

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6azVsm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)