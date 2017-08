Dec 7 (Reuters) - Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd :

* Says co revises acquisition plan to buy 100 percent stake in Shenyang machinery firm instead of partial assets announced previously

* Transaction amount for 100 percent stake in Shenyang machinery firm is 8.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dsKBnc

