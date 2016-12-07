FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sanjiang Shopping Club signs agreement regarding tobacco retail business
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 7, 2016 / 8:37 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sanjiang Shopping Club signs agreement regarding tobacco retail business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sanjiang Shopping Club Co Ltd :

* Co and co's controlling shareholder enters into an agreement regarding tobacco retail business

* Says co's controlling shareholder will use 10 million yuan to set up a unit which will mainly engage in tobacco retail business as tenant of co's

* Says co will start the cancellation procedures for tobacco monopoly retail licenses after lease out the business to the new unit and will not engage in tobacco retail business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Dm7mQl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
