BRIEF-Zhejiang Aishida Electric sets up reinsurance JV with partners

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Aishida Electric Co., Ltd. :

* Says the co set up reinsurance JV in Shenzhen with six firms including Fujian Septwolves Industry Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd

* Says the co is holding 14.5 percent stake in the JV

* Says Fujian Septwolves Industry Co., Ltd. Is holding 10.5 percent stake in the JV

* Says Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd is holding 10 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/MwVcx5; goo.gl/7cc3LI

