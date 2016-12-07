FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zhejiang Aishida Electric sets up reinsurance JV with partners
December 7, 2016 / 9:07 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Zhejiang Aishida Electric sets up reinsurance JV with partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Aishida Electric Co., Ltd. :

* Says the co set up reinsurance JV in Shenzhen with six firms including Fujian Septwolves Industry Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd

* Says the co is holding 14.5 percent stake in the JV

* Says Fujian Septwolves Industry Co., Ltd. Is holding 10.5 percent stake in the JV

* Says Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd is holding 10 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/MwVcx5; goo.gl/7cc3LI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

