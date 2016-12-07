BRIEF-Cerberus Capital to acquire Staples' European business
* Cerberus capital management to acquire Staples' European business
Dec 7 Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says its unit plans to cooperate with Apple Inc on wind power projects
* Says its unit plans to transfer stakes in four units to Apple
LONDON, Dec 7 European shares climbed on Wednesday, with the regional banking index hitting an 11-month peak after Credit Suisse announced further costs cuts and Italian banks surged towards their best two-day run since 2012.
Dec 7 Office supplies retailer Staples Inc said it would sell a controlling interest in its European business to an affiliate of private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP.