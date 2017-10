Dec 7 (Reuters) - InnoWireless Co Ltd :

* Says Shinyoung Asset Management has sold 3.1 percent stake(188,107 shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 12.7 percent(759,220 shares) from 15.8 percent(947,327 shares)

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ERHz8Z

