Dec 8 (Reuters) - Solt Works Co Ltd :

* Says it signs contract with Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. to develop electronic manual for S1000D base small armed helicopter

* Contract amount is 1.58 billion won

* Contract period is from Dec. 8 to Dec. 31, 2019

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Ww5GVN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)