9 months ago
BRIEF-Tanaka Seimitsu Kogyo to offer early-retirement program
December 8, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tanaka Seimitsu Kogyo to offer early-retirement program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tanaka Seimitsu Kogyo Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an early-retirement program with a subsidiary to employees, who are above 40 years old

* Offering period from Jan. 27, 2017 to Feb. 9, 2017

* The company expects 150 employees to take the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on March 31, 2017

* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yAuMkC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

