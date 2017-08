(Refiles to fix typo in 'Source text in Chinese')

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Meisheng Cultural & Creative Corp Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder signs agreements to buy 72.5 percent stake in culture and media firm for 217.5 million yuan ($31.61 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hn0tJJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8803 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)