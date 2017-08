Dec 9 (Reuters) - ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 10 pct to 40 pct, or to be 34.4 million yuan to 43.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (31.3 million yuan)

* Comments that steady growth in core businesses as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/25IzDS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)