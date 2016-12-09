FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment to issue investment corporation bonds worth 3 bln yen
December 9, 2016 / 3:20 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment to issue investment corporation bonds worth 3 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue the 4th series investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen with subscription date on Dec. 9 and payment date on Dec. 26

* Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Maturity date is Dec. 25, 2026 and coupon rate is 0.400 percent per annum

* Proceeds to be used to pay back bonds

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/E0kkYT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

