Dec 9 (Reuters) - Locojoy International Corp :

* Says an investment association has sold 11 percent stake(2.2 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent(225,848 shares) from 12.1 percent(2.4 million shares)

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/fuK7rc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)