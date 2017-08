Dec 9 (Reuters) - SNUPrecision Co Ltd :

* Says SFA Engineering Corp becomes top shareholder of the company, replacing Park Hui Jae, effective Dec. 9

* Says SFA Engineering Corp has acquired 9.7 million shares of the company, equivalent to 31.0 percent stake

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/2N1sTa

