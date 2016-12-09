BRIEF-Innovation announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 21

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Innovation Inc :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Mothers market of Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 21, under the symbol "3970"

* The company will offer a total of 153,600 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,570 yen per share, for 394.8 million yen in total, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SBI SECURITIES Co Ltd included six securities firms will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/aFJpB

