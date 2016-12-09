BRIEF-Atled announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 22

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Atled Corp :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Mothers market of Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 22, under the symbol "3969"

* The company will offer a total of 200,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,800 yen per share, for 360 million yen in total, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Daiwa Securities Group Inc will be the underwriter for this offer

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/aFKsv

