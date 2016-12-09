FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Renet Japan Group announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 20
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 9, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Renet Japan Group announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Renet Japan Group Inc :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Mothers market of Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 20, under the symbol “3556”

* The company will offer a total of 130,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,620 yen per share, for 210.6 million yen in total, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities and SBI SECURITIES included 11 securities firms will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/aFMbb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.