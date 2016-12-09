BRIEF-TBCSCAT announces IPO on TSE JASDAQ on Dec. 27

Dec 9 (Reuters) - TBCSCAT Inc :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the JASDAQ market of Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 27, under the symbol "3974"

* The company will offer a total of 140,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,340 yen per share, for 187.6 million yen in total, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SBI SECURITIES Co Ltd included five securities firms will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/aFMJC

