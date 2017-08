Dec 12 (Reuters) - Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to acquire 21 pct stake in Walvax Biotechnology's biopharma firm for 110 million yuan ($15.91 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gPOUel; bit.ly/2gPV79O

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9147 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)