Dec 12 (Reuters) - Xinhua Holdings Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned mobile unit will buy 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive Pte Ltd at $1

* Says its unit also plans to buy 23 percent stake in Activate Interactive Pte Ltd at $1 before Dec. 12, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ds3k5w

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)