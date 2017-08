Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest in green energy project worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($723.38 million)

* Says it buys 90.0 percent stake in solar energy tech firm for 531.2 million yuan

