Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ingenious Ene-Carbon New Materials Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 300.0 million yuan in battery project

* Says it signs agreement to sell 30 percent stake in Shenyang-based property firm for 452.9 million yuan ($65.59 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2guj9GA ;bit.ly/2gTp09o

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9045 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)