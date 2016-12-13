TABLE-Sekisui House Reit -6 MTH results

Dec 13 (Reuters) Sekisui House Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Oct 31, 2016 ended Apr 30, 2016 to Apr 30, 2017 to Oct 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.06 3.47 4.14 4.15 (+17.1 pct ) (+2.6 pct ) (+2.0 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Net 2.32 1.97 2.36 2.31 (+18.0 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) (+1.7 pct ) (-1.9 pct ) Div 2,596 yen 2,477 yen 2,640 yen 2,590 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3309.T