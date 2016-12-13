FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
TABLE-Sekisui House Reit -6 MTH results
December 13, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Sekisui House Reit -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) 
Sekisui House Reit, Inc. 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Oct 31, 2016  ended Apr 30, 2016     to Apr 30, 2017     to Oct 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    4.06                3.47                4.14                4.15
                      (+17.1 pct )         (+2.6 pct )         (+2.0 pct )         (+0.2 pct )
  Net                         2.32                1.97                2.36                2.31
                      (+18.0 pct )         (+0.8 pct )         (+1.7 pct )         (-1.9 pct )
  Div                    2,596 yen           2,477 yen           2,640 yen           2,590 yen

reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3309.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
