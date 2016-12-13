FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Sony enters settlement relating to the European Commission Investigation of the secondary batteries market
December 13, 2016 / 7:19 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sony enters settlement relating to the European Commission Investigation of the secondary batteries market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Sony Corp :

* Says Sony and certain of its subsidiaries have reached a settlement with the European Commission following an EU antitrust investigation of competition in the secondary batteries market involving a number of battery manufacturers.

* Says the settlement covers the period from Feb. 2004 through Oct. 2007

* Says Sony has agreed to pay a fine of approximately EUR 29.8 million in connection with the settlement

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/eZdopA

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

