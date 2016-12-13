BRIEF-Sony enters settlement relating to the European Commission Investigation of the secondary batteries market

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Sony Corp :
* Says Sony and certain of its subsidiaries have reached a settlement with the European Commission following an EU antitrust investigation of competition in the secondary batteries market involving a number of battery manufacturers.
* Says the settlement covers the period from Feb. 2004 through Oct. 2007
* Says Sony has agreed to pay a fine of approximately EUR 29.8 million in connection with the settlement
