Dec 13 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to sell entire 100 percent stake in Jiangsu-based bio-medicine unit for 123 million yuan

* Says the co will forgive 239 million yuan worth creditor's rights in the unit

