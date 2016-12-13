BRIEF-Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical lowers 2016 net profit outlook

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 41.9 percent to 61.3 percent, or to be 200 million yuan to 300 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 516.6 million yuan
* In the previous release, it sees full year net profit to decrease by 11.0 percent to increase by 8.4 percent, or to be 460 million yuan to 560 million yuan
* Comments that the selling of loss unit and debt relief are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/F4NgIF
