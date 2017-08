Dec 13 (Reuters) - Longxing Chemical Stock Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will sell 55 percent stake in He'nan-based environmental tech firm for 31.9 million yuan

* Says it will set up environmental protection technology unit in Beijing, with registered capital of 50 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/2iwOuG; goo.gl/TBQCLc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)