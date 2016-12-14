BRIEF-Don Quijote Holdings to sell 16.3 mln shares of Accretive Co Ltd in Fuyo General Lease's tender offer

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell 16.3 million shares of Accretive Co Ltd in tender offer of Fuyo General Lease Co Ltd

* Says the offering price is 520 yen per share

* Says the co will cut 38 percent stake in Accretive Co Ltd, down from 49.2 percent, after the selling

* Says the result of the tender offer will be disclosed on Jan. 20, 2017

* Says settlement starts on Jan. 26, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UK82kt

