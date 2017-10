Dec 14 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Says its two real estate development units reached settlement with Wanzai county-based trading firm

* Says the units will pay 491.3 million yuan compensation to the trading firm

* Says previous release disclosed on Nov. 25

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/67NC0W

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)