Dec 14 (Reuters) - Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell its 50.8 percent stake in Guangzhou Blue Arc Culture Communication for 243.8 million yuan ($35.31 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gJYOQQ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9046 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)