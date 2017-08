Dec 15 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd

* Says its Hong Kong unit invests 14.35 million pounds ($17.97 million) in UK's Atlas Genetics Ltd for 13.63 pct stake in the company

