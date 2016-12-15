FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eminent Luggage to issue new shares for machinery equipment purchase and bank loan repayment
December 15, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Eminent Luggage to issue new shares for machinery equipment purchase and bank loan repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Eminent Luggage :

* Says it will issue 28.5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$14 per share for machinery equipment purchase and bank loan repayment

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mnkVUJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

