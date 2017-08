Dec 15 (Reuters) - Fuji Nihon Seito Corp :

* Says it acquired 45 percent stake in its 55 percent owned Thailand-based JV Fuji Nihon Thai Inulin Co.,Ltd, from Bangkok Inter Food Co.,Ltd and Thai Fermentation Industry Co.,Ltd

