BRIEF-Descente unit to set up Arena (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. with Symphony Holdings Limited

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Descente Ltd :
* Says its unit Shanghai Descente Commercial Co., LTD. plans to set up a JV in Shanghai, named as Arena (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd., under cooperation with Symphony Holdings Limited
* Says Arena (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. will be engaged in sales and marketing of Arena brand’s products in China mainland, with registered capital of 30 million yuan
* Says Shanghai Descente Commercial Co., LTD. and Symphony Holdings Limited will hold 30 percent stake and 70 percent stake in the JV respectively
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RdpkG8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)