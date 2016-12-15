FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Descente unit to set up Arena (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. with Symphony Holdings Limited
December 15, 2016

BRIEF-Descente unit to set up Arena (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. with Symphony Holdings Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Descente Ltd :

* Says its unit Shanghai Descente Commercial Co., LTD. plans to set up a JV in Shanghai, named as Arena (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd., under cooperation with Symphony Holdings Limited

* Says Arena (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. will be engaged in sales and marketing of Arena brand’s products in China mainland, with registered capital of 30 million yuan

* Says Shanghai Descente Commercial Co., LTD. and Symphony Holdings Limited will hold 30 percent stake and 70 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RdpkG8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

