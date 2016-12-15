TABLE-Hoshino Resorts Reit -6 MTH results

Dec 15 (Reuters) Hoshino Resorts Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Oct 31, 2016 ended Apr 30, 2016 to Apr 30, 2017 to Oct 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 3.98 3.56 4.46 4.42 (+11.8 pct ) (+84.8 pct ) (+12.1 pct ) (-1.0 pct ) Net 1.82 1.60 1.89 1.90 (+13.4 pct ) (+76.1 pct ) (+4.3 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Div 22,209 yen 20,520 yen 11,584 yen 11,602 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3287.T